Aboriginal Cultural Consultant (Foster Care)

Dedicated, enthusiastic and friendly team

Experienced and supportive leadership

Longstanding and reputable organisation

SCHCADS Award 2010 (Level 6 $46.91 p/h + super + salary sacrifice)

Contract until 30 June 2023(extension subject to funding) About Us Our mission is to provide relevant, authentic and effective services that will enhance the quality of life of our clients and enable them to participate fully in the community. We employ 600 staff across metropolitan and regional locations. We deliver services to over 30,000 South Australians each year, without regard to religion, race, culture, sexuality, gender or economic circumstance. We support people in the areas of disability, family, youth and children, health and well-being, education and training, homelessness and domestic violence. Centacare is a child-safe and a quality accredited organisation. About the Position The Aboriginal Cultural Consultant will work in Centacare’s Foster Care program, which provides both specialist and general foster care for children aged 0-17 years in immediate, short term, long term and respite placements. The role is based at Seaton and includes travel to homes within the community. The Aboriginal Cultural Consultant is a Senior role and will have extensive experience in the field of child protection, comprehensive knowledge of Social Work theories, models and underpinning frameworks (including therapeutic interventions for Aboriginal children with high and complex needs) an in-depth knowledge of cultural issues that impact on Aboriginal children in care and an ability to provide expert cultural advice to the team, whilst managing competing priorities. The key duties in this role will include: Deliver Aboriginal training, specific to Aboriginal children in the child protection system for applicants and carers, as well as the cultural module of the Shared Lives training

Training carers and Centacare employees about Aboriginal cultural practices

Liaising with the ‘B5 Assessment Contractor’ and managing allocation of B5 assessments

Providing training, expert advice, guidance and feedback on Step by Step B5 assessments (to internal staff and contractors) and other Aboriginal specific assessments

Endorsing Aboriginal specific carer assessments See attached Position Description for full details. About You To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria: Essential Criteria Social Work degree or equivalent

Extensive experience within Aboriginal Communities

Experience working with families involved in the Child Protection System

Understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) Placement Principles

Experience in working in the In Care Sector

Valid Department for Human Services (DHS) Working with Children Check. (previously known as ‘Child-Related Employment Screening Clearance’)

Valid Driver's Licence

Due to the nature of our services, Centacare is required to comply with COVID19 government directions. You will be required to provide Centacare with your COVID19 vaccination certificate. If you cannot comply, you are encouraged to have a confidential conversation with the hiring manager about your individual circumstances to find out how this may apply to you.

Ability to undertake some work out of standard work hours when required

Safe Environments for Children and Young People certificate Desirable Criteria Experience in leadership roles

Knowledge of therapeutic care and trauma-informed practice

Knowledge of Child Protection Legislation

Well-developed report writing skills

Experience in working collaboratively within and across multi-disciplinary teams

Experience in providing cultural advice for policies and procedures Culture and Benefits We believe that everyone has the right to be treated with respect. We value the uniqueness of individuals, we consult, collaborate and operate with integrity and professionalism. Centacare is committed to cultivating a harmonious workplace free from harassment and discrimination. Equal opportunity principles align with our mission, vision and values. We believe that treating our workers fairly has a positive impact on our clients and maintains our reputation as a great place to work! We offer benefits such as tax savings via salary sacrifice, paid parental leave, supportive work environment and on-going development through various training opportunities. How to Apply Please submit your resume and cover letter (as one document) outlining how you meet the requirements of this position. To access the position description or submit your application click on the Apply button! For a confidential discussion about this opportunity please contact Jennifer Boyle, Senior Placement Practitioner, on 08 8159 1466. Applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. With respect, no agencies please.