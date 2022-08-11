Artwork by Centacare staff Join Centacare Foster Care and RESTORE programs which provides support to children aged 0-17 years and families with children (unborn to 18 years). Based in Seaton and Salisbury. The Role The Aboriginal Cultural Consultant is a senior role and will have extensive experience in the field of child protection, comprehensive knowledge of social work theories, models and underpinning frameworks (including therapeutic interventions for Aboriginal children with high and complex needs) an in-depth knowledge of cultural issues that impact on Aboriginal children in care and an ability to provide expert cultural advice to the team, whilst managing competing priorities. This is a fulltime position split across 2 programs Centacare Foster Care (0.6FTE) and Restore Intensive Family Services North (0.4FTE).

This is a fixed term opportunity until 30 June 2023 (a subsequent fixed-term period may be offered subject to funding). See attached Position Description for full details. What you need to bring Essential Extensive experience within the Aboriginal Community

Experience working with families involved in the Child Protection System

Valid Driver's Licence

Ability to undertake some work out of standard work hours when required

Valid Department of Human Services (DHS) Working with Children Check. (previously known as ‘Child-Related Employment Screening Clearance’)

Due to the nature of our services, Centacare is required to comply with COVID19 government directions. You will be required to provide Centacare with your COVID19 vaccination certificate. If you cannot comply, you are encouraged to have a confidential conversation with the hiring manager about your individual circumstances to find out how this may apply to you. Desirable Social work degree or equivalent

Well-developed report writing skills

Experience in working collaboratively within multi-disciplinary teams

Experience in providing cultural advice for policies and procedures What's in it for you SCHCADS Award 2010 Level 6 $49.07 per hour + super

Generous salary packaging to help increase your take home pay

Ongoing training and development opportunities

Access to our Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

6 weeks parental leave for primary carer and 2 weeks for secondary carer

Study leave for ongoing employees What you can expect from us We work under guidance of the Aboriginal Leadership Committee and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Worker Support Policy

Support you to respond to family and community obligations within work time

Provide opportunity for cultural supervision with the Aboriginal Services Manager

Support you to engage in education and training

Support you with Sorry Business and Funeral Leave

Extra paid day off on the Friday of NAIDOC week to attend NAIDOC events Who we are Each year, we support more than 30,000 people through community services in metropolitan and regional South Australia, operating within a strong ethical framework. We are client focused and provide support regardless of race, economic circumstance, sexual orientation, gender identity, religious belief or ethnic background. Centacare is a Child Safe, Quality Accredited Organisation and is a registered NDIS provider. We value the uniqueness of individuals, we consult, collaborate and operate with integrity and professionalism. Centacare is committed to cultivating a harmonious workplace free from harassment and discrimination. Equal opportunity principles align with our mission, vision and values. We believe that treating our workers fairly has a positive impact on our clients and maintains our reputation as a great place to work. To learn more about us, click on the video Cultural Awareness How to Apply Please submit your resume and cover letter (as one document) outlining how you meet the requirements of this role as outlined in the position description. To access the position description or submit your application click on the Apply button. For a confidential discussion about this opportunity please contact Amalie Mannik, Manager, on 08 8159 1455. Applications close 5pm on Thursday, 25 August 2022.